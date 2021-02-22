Zacks: Analysts Expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.16 Million

Analysts expect that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will post $115.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.87 million. Five9 reported sales of $92.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $422.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.89 million to $422.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $498.93 million, with estimates ranging from $496.71 million to $501.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.69.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $190.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.01. Five9 has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -359.37 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $180,174.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $3,519,839.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,017 shares in the company, valued at $38,200,736.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

