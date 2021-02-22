Zacks: Analysts Expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.16. Sun Life Financial reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,836. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,243,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,153,000 after buying an additional 1,301,394 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,261,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,764,000 after purchasing an additional 80,362 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,167 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,806,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,695,000 after purchasing an additional 802,757 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 390,670 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

