Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALDX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.55.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $4,065,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,285,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,757,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,121.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 139,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 128,098 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 592,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,017. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $473.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

