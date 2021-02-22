Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) will report $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.19. Banco Santander (Brasil) reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Santander (Brasil).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander (Brasil) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 48,699 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,073,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 182,290 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 21.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,356 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 80.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 42,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BSBR traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,356. Banco Santander has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0254 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

