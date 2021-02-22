Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.41). ChemoCentryx posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChemoCentryx.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.11.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,145,411.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,279,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,203,947.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $1,218,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth $554,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 14.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 314.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth $10,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $66.60. 19,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,636. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.12 and a beta of 1.70.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

