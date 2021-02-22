Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to report $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.46. Commercial Metals reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,589,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after purchasing an additional 910,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,041,000 after acquiring an additional 721,083 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,969,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,988,000 after acquiring an additional 665,514 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $10,482,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 459,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

