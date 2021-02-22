Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will post sales of $18.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.41 million and the lowest is $18.35 million. Gaia posted sales of $14.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year sales of $66.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.55 million to $66.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $80.05 million, with estimates ranging from $79.84 million to $80.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gaia.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GAIA shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

In other Gaia news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 57,105 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 105,676 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gaia by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 271,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 47,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Gaia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

GAIA stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,360. Gaia has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $194.32 million, a PE ratio of -67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

