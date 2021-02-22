Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $617.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to post $617.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $622.70 million and the lowest is $611.57 million. Lazard posted sales of $562.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

NYSE LAZ opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lazard has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $46.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

