Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Oshkosh reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. KeyCorp raised Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

OSK traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.33. The stock had a trading volume of 41,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,342. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.68. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $101.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,524. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 766.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oshkosh (OSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.