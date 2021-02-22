Zacks: Brokerages Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.99. Camden National reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.64 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAC shares. Raymond James upgraded Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

CAC opened at $39.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $595.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Camden National has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $47.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

In other Camden National news, EVP Gregory A. White bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,505.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camden National in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camden National during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camden National during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Camden National by 536.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Camden National during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

