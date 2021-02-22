Zacks: Brokerages Expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to post $13.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the lowest is $13.00 million. One Stop Systems reported sales of $18.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $51.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $57.65 million, with estimates ranging from $55.30 million to $60.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSS shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

In related news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,431.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 237,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the third quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the period. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 56,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,603. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.80 and a beta of 2.10.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

