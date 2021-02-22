Zacks Investment Research Comments on Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSEM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

TSEM opened at $31.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average is $23.56. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $3,249,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 247,594 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 580,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 211,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.