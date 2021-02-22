Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.29.

KLR opened at $16.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $496.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kaleyra will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Kaleyra by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP grew its stake in Kaleyra by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 718,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 68,307 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaleyra (KLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.