Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SPX (NYSE:SPXC) to Hold

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49. SPX has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SPX by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPX by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of SPX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of SPX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 337,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,485 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

