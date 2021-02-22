Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) to Hold

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:BIPC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.05. 214,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,682. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average is $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 43.09. Brookfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $74.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 164.0% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 51.9% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $340,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

