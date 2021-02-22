Zacks Investment Research Lowers Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

COIHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Croda International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Croda International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Croda International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of COIHY opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Croda International has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $47.43.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

