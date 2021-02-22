Zacks Investment Research Lowers New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

NMFC opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,222.78 and a beta of 1.39. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20.

In other news, Director David Ogens acquired 2,500 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,672,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after buying an additional 416,753 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $940,000. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

