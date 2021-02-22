Zacks Investment Research Lowers Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RBGLY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

