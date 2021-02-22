Zcash (ZEC) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Zcash has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and $962.24 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $141.09 or 0.00266687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00116752 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00060096 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001208 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 11,187,250 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

