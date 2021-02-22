Zenfuse (ZEFU) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.71 Million

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Zenfuse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000477 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $9.71 million and $1.51 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00055491 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.05 or 0.00739114 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00039446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00022825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00058695 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00037660 BTC.

Zenfuse Token Profile

Zenfuse is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,286,249 tokens. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io.

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

Zenfuse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.