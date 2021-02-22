Zeusshield (ZSC) Achieves Market Cap of $597,068.75

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $597,068.75 and $1,844.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00057773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.39 or 0.00774450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00041739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00059223 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018973 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.91 or 0.04545819 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00039185 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

ZSC is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.