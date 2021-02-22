ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $21.77 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

