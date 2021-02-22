ZINC (ZINC) Reaches Market Cap of $161,337.17

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $161,337.17 and $3,987.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC token can now be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00056949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 79.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.97 or 0.00744421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00041382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00056901 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00018040 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2,401.82 or 0.04436951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

ZINC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

