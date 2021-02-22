ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.47-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $645-655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.07 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.10-0.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.32. 2,418,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,519. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.08. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

ZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.06.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $16,564,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,564,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 126,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $7,361,641.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,249,591 shares of company stock worth $258,463,216 in the last three months.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

