Zovio (ZVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zovio stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $194.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. Zovio has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $7.34.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

