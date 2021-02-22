ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 65.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $74.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000165 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 63.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

