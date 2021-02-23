$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.20. J & J Snack Foods reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $4.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

JJSF stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,696. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.30 and a 200-day moving average of $144.52. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $176.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 158.75 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

