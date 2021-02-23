-$0.12 EPS Expected for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.09). Lithium Americas posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lithium Americas.

LAC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

