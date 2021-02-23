$0.31 EPS Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Hope Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

HOPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 54.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

