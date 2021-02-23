-$0.49 EPS Expected for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full year earnings of ($8.69) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oncorus.

ONCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Oncorus stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.81. 304,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,799. Oncorus has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCR. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $31,112,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,335,000.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

