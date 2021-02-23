$0.94 EPS Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.06. AptarGroup reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,432. AptarGroup has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $144.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,584,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 74.5% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 801,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,754,000 after buying an additional 342,311 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $30,143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,308,000 after acquiring an additional 204,164 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in AptarGroup by 25,900.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after acquiring an additional 161,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

