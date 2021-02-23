$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.18 billion. Dillard’s reported sales of $786.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year sales of $5.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

DDS stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

