$1.32 Million in Sales Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to report sales of $1.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 million to $1.40 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $1.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 million to $6.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.03 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $7.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $988.42 million, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

