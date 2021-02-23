$1.32 Million in Sales Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to report sales of $1.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 million to $1.40 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $1.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 million to $6.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.03 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $7.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $988.42 million, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.