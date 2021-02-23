$1.40 EPS Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 259%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNFP. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $393,938.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 254,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,426,473.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,516 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 169,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

PNFP traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.13. 2,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,320. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $82.90. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 13.41%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.