$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. J2 Global reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.42.

Shares of JCOM stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.50.

In related news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $155,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,059 shares in the company, valued at $26,465,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,050 shares of company stock worth $20,729,266 in the last ninety days. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in J2 Global by 2,511.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,880 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after buying an additional 592,736 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 204.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,629,000 after buying an additional 423,102 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 15.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,383,000 after purchasing an additional 364,456 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 33.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,048,000 after purchasing an additional 333,241 shares during the period.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

