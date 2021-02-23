$11.42 Billion in Sales Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report $11.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.74 billion and the lowest is $11.13 billion. The TJX Companies posted sales of $12.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year sales of $32.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 billion to $32.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $42.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.94 billion to $45.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The TJX Companies.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,794,319 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $122,534,000 after purchasing an additional 111,485 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,181 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,567,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $107,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.38. 323,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,129,570. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.92, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

