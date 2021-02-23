1,257 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.2% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,436.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $99.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.57.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

