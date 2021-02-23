1,649 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $147.11 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $165.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 119.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.60.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

