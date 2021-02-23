17,424 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Omnicom Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Omnicom Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $578,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

OMC stock opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

