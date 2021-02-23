1irstcoin Price Tops $0.86 on Major Exchanges (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $30.14 million and approximately $67,212.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00079890 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000196 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012557 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.68 or 0.00243811 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,549 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.