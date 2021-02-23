$2.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will report sales of $2.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.77 billion. Discovery posted sales of $2.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year sales of $11.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.36 billion to $12.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $12.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

DISCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 110,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 99,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 28,140 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 70,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISCA traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.95. 15,089,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,152,745. Discovery has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $56.02. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

