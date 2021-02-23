$2.96 Billion in Sales Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will post sales of $2.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.09 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $12.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.47 billion to $12.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of LKQ by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.