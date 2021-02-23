21,800 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Acquired by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

Shares of LUMN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.04. 346,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,034,590. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

