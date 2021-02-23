$25.80 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce sales of $25.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.60 million and the highest is $27.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $27.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $101.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.30 million to $102.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $104.40 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $104.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $38.02. 1,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,180. The company has a market capitalization of $517.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $42.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $372,109.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 544,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after buying an additional 24,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 399.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

