$279.00 Million in Sales Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report sales of $279.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $280.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.06 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $257.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.69 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

DORM stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.91 and its 200 day moving average is $91.29. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $102.99.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.