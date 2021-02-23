285 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 130.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 14.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,419 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 22.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $321.49 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $344.21 and a 200 day moving average of $345.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

