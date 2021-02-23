$32.15 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will post $32.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.95 million to $32.36 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $42.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $128.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.18 million to $129.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $133.02 million, with estimates ranging from $131.01 million to $135.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

CDR traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $13.50. 60,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,655. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDR. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 929,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 345,723 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 337,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 134,361 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

