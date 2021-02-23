3,280 Shares in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Purchased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Confluence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

NYSE RCL opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.53.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.