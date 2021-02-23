32,924 Shares in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $42,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 245,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 127,517 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 531.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 157,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $951,000. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 4.21. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

