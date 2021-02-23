32,958 Shares in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 180,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,386,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSEC opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSEC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

